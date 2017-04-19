930 Violations Established in Speed Control Operation Initiated by TISPOL

Operation “24 hours speed” initiated by TISPOL started this morning, April 19 at 06:00 Bulgarian time on the territory of Bulgaria.

A total of 153 employees of the road police took part, monitoring the roads for speeding. Stationary and mobile cameras were placed at 176 sites. This was announced by the press centre of the Ministry of Interior.



At present, 150 violations were detected using stationary equipment, and 779 using mobile equipment.

99 of the violations established were for speeding in settlements with over 50km/h.