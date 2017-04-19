EU Says Brexit Negotiations Will Start After British Election
photo: BGNES
The European Union's "real political" negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc will start after the snap British election in June, an EU spokesman said Wednesday, AFP reported.
"The real political negotiations on article 50 with the UK will start after the elections foreseen for the 8th of June," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a press conference.
