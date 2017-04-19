1km Long Queue of Trucks Formed at Dunav Most – Ruse Border Checkpoint
EPA/BGNES
A 1km long queue of trucks formed on the Bulgarian – Romanian border at Dunav Bridge – Ruse border checkpoint at the exit of the country, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police announced.
At all other border checkpoints on the Bulgarian borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece, and Romania, traffic was normal.
