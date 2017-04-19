Canada Lifts Visas For Some Bulgarians in May

The Embassy of Canada for Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova announced that from May 1, 2017, citizens of Bulgaria, who had a Canadian visa in the past 10 years of currently hold a valid non-immigrant US visa will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorization (eTA) instead of a visa.

eTa is valid for up to five years and allows travelers to fly into a pass transit through Canada as many times as they wish, for a short stay, education, visit or business. This is the first phase of lifting the visa regime that currently exists.

Visas for all Bulgarian citizens will be lifted on December 1, 2017, according to the embassy.