Russian Cargo Ship Has Sunk in the Black Sea

Russian cargo ship with a crew of 12 people has sunk in the Black Sea. This was announced by TASS, citing the representation of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Krasnodar region. The ship "Heroes Arsenal" was sailing under a Panamanian flag from Azov to Turkey and sank near the town of Kerch.



Among the crew there were nine Ukrainians, two Russians and one Georgian. So far one of the sailors was rescued, and four others have been spotted but officials rescue services were unable to reach them. The four were with life jackets, but it is unclear in what condition they are.



The search for the sailors is complicated due to a storm - wind speeds of 20 meters per second, the excitement of the sea is a 4 balls, and the water temperature is about 4 degrees above the zero, specified by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.