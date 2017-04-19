The New Residential Area 'Grand Canyon' to Be Build in Sofia

The realisation of the multifunctional area "Grand Canyon'' Sofia is starting, reported Gradat.bg. The first phase of the project received a permission for a construction by Sofia's municipality.



A hotel, two residential buildings and a commercial entertainment centre, which alltogether makes 91 882 m2 build-up space, are going to be a part of "Grand Canyon".



The investor Garanti-Koza Bulgaria has an ambition to recreat the area in the heart of Mladost neighborhood as an emblematic location for the capital city. The old buildings ("Nova Denica" shop) are going to be replaced by a modern and improved zone for living and walking around, with a solid pattern of services.



The architecture of Jerde Partnership is influenced by similar housings in Instanbul and Tokyo.



The hotel is going to be run by the international network Swisshotel and the capacity to be 206 rooms. The three tall buildings are going to be named "Rila" (30 floors, 114 m), "Pirin" (19 floors with apartments, 84 m) and "Vitosha" (16 floors with apartments, 73 m). The hotel is going to be suited in "Rila" building. 1/3th of the project will be a leaf area.



The investor also guaranteed to open 240 work places after finishing the project.

The first phase of "Grand Canyon" is expected to take 3 years and 3 months and to end its construction by the end of summer 2020.



