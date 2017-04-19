Code Yellow Over Heavy Rain in 10 Regions In Bulgaria

In 10 regions in the country a Yellow Code was issued over heavy rain, alerted the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The regions affected are: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia District, Sofia City, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad.

Rainfall up to 15-20 l/sqm is expected. The yellow code means potential danger with an increased likelihood of dangerous weather.

Localised flooding possible. The NIMH warns of a risk of difficult driving conditions due to poor visibility and aquaplaning.