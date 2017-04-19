Code Yellow Over Heavy Rain in 10 Regions In Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 19, 2017, Wednesday // 13:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Over Heavy Rain in 10 Regions In Bulgaria

In 10 regions in the country a Yellow Code was issued over heavy rain, alerted the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The regions affected are: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia District, Sofia City, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad.

Rainfall up to 15-20 l/sqm is expected. The yellow code means potential danger with an increased likelihood of dangerous weather.

Localised flooding possible. The NIMH warns of a risk of difficult driving conditions due to poor visibility and aquaplaning.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, rain, cod yellow
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria