Code Yellow Over Heavy Rain in 10 Regions In Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 19, 2017, Wednesday // 13:00| Views: | Comments: 0
In 10 regions in the country a Yellow Code was issued over heavy rain, alerted the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
The regions affected are: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia District, Sofia City, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad.
Rainfall up to 15-20 l/sqm is expected. The yellow code means potential danger with an increased likelihood of dangerous weather.
Localised flooding possible. The NIMH warns of a risk of difficult driving conditions due to poor visibility and aquaplaning.
