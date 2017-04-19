Erdogan Suggests Trump Meeting

Unlike European leaders who expressed reservations about the referendum, US President Donald Trump telephoned Erdogan to congratulate him on his victory. The call was well received by Erdogan, who suggested taking things further, reported CNN.

"It would be better to have a face-to-face meeting and take our relationship forward," he said.

As a member of NATO and a key bridge between the Middle East and Europe, Turkey is an important but difficult ally in the efforts to combat ISIS, and to stem the migrant flow from Syria. Turkey is sheltering around 3 million refugees from Syria, and is keen to see a resolution to the conflict on its doorstep.

Asked if he felt US and Turkey could work together, Erdogan said: "The way President Trump is approaching these matters makes us happy. US and Turkey as allies... we can resolve significant problems. We do not have any difficulties on that front."

