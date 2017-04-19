GERB’s Dimitar Glavchev Elected as President of 44th National Assembly
With 157 votes in favour, zero against and 81 abstaining, Dimitar Glavchev from GERB was elected as President of the National Assembly, BNR reported.
Addressing parliament Glavchev voiced hopes that the keyword in the work of the new parliament would be unity.
‘’We are faced with an important moment when Europe is at crossroads and Bulgaria is soon to take over the EU rotating presidency. I am sure that we will be able to find understanding over the law-making decisions’’, the new National Assembly President said.
