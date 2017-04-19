Parliamentary Groups Announce Priorities for 44th National Assembly

The political forces represented in the 44th National Assembly have announced their priorities, BNR reported.

GERB Deputy Chairman Tsvetan Tsvetanov said the party had entered the 44th National Assembly planning to carry out a full 4 – year term and woud seek not only political but also social consensus over the priorities of the country. Key priorities of GERB are continuing reform of the judicial system, providing quality education and healthcare and the achievement of economic prosperity.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova pointed out that as the second largest political group in parliament, the coalition of BSP for Bulgaria would act as an opposition and a political alternative to GERB. As key priorities for the Socialists Ninova highlighted Bulgaria’s national security and efforts to create a strong European Union.

The Vice Chairman of the United Patriots Coalition Valeri Simeonov said that as a coalition partner of GERB the Patriots would continue their policy of convergence of the minimum pension with the officially recognized poverty line, of revival of the Bulgarian economy, limiting licensing arrangements and continuation of reforms in the sector of energy.

The Patriots will work to prevent refugees and immigrants from entering the territory of Bulgaria. This will be coupled with efforts for immediate deportation of illegal migrants and for providing police presence in every village.

The leader of the predominantly ethnic Turkish DPS Mustafa Karadayi declared that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms would not support any presence of extreme nationalism in the government and called for a model of governance that would guarantee Bulgaria’s security, stability and dignified place in the Euro-Atlantic structures.

The leader of the party Volya (‘’Will’’) Veselin Mareshki called on forming a stable government to work more efficiently than all governments so far.

He also added that "we are going to build the fencing at the border, to freeze the parlamentary's salaries before cutting them. But what is the point of those theatre, if nothing good is happening for the bulgarian people and country."

Mareshki appealed to his colleagues for more morality so as to bring the dignity of Bulgarian's government and members of parliament back.