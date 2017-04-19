First Session of New 44th National Assembly Begins

Toma Tomov opened the first session of the 44th National Assembly, BNR reported.

The people’s deputies were sworn in for the sake of the Republic of Bulgaria and committed to abide by the the Constitution of the country and its laws, and to be guided by the national interest in all their actions.

The session is attended by President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Iotova, official guests, diplomats and representatives of the official religious denominations in Bulgaria.