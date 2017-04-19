Boyko Borisov Sees Bulgaria as a Balancer Between Europe and Turkey

Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov Sees Bulgaria as a Balancer Between Europe and Turkey Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. File photo, BGNES

 The ex-Premier Boyko Borisov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB Party announced that Bulgaria could be a balancer for the future interconnection between the European Union and Turkey, reported Dnevnik.

Just before starting his work at the 44th Parliament of Bulgaria he added that the Bulgarian politicians must be humbled because "the world situation is worrisome."

"Europe is afraid of Turkey and we are at the border. We should be reasonable politicians and in that situation to make good things for our country", said Borisov.

By IN his words "when Jean Claude Juncker is talking about a war on the Balkans, we must think about it seriously."
"I have always been balanced, if nobody bothers me", Borisov added.

 

