President Radev to Hand Over Mandate For Forming New Government Next Week

President Rumen Radev has said that next week he is going to open consultations with the parliamentary groups and to hand over to the candidate for prime minister of the largest group in parliament - GERB, the mandate for forming a government.

The head of state has commented that he expects to work constructively with the Borisov 3 cabinet for the sake of Bulgaria and hopes that both the new parliament and the new government would carry out their full mandates, because Bulgaria is in need of stability.