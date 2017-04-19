Syria Evacuations Resume After Deadly Bombing

Syria Evacuations Resume After Deadly Bombing

The evacuation of of civilians and fighters from besieged Syrian towns resumed on Wednesday after a weekend bombing killed 126 evacuees, 68 of them children, an AFP correspondent reported.

Dozens of buses from the government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya, which have been under crippling siege for more than two years, reached the rebel-held transit point of Rashidin outside government-held second city Aleppo, the correspondent said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the hard-won evacuation deal was back under way.

"The process has resumed with 3,000 people leaving Fuaa and Kafraya at dawn and nearly 300 leaving Zabadani and two other rebel-held areas," the head of the Britain-based monitoring group, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP.

