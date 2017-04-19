Bulgarian Foreign Ministry With Official Statement on Turkey Referendum

In release regarding the referendum held in Turkey last Sunday, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry stated that Bulgaria takes into account the inconclusive findings of the OSCE observer mission and is looking forward to its final reported, according to BNR.

Given the close results in voting, the Foreign Ministry believes that the only way towards national consensus is regard for basic democratic norms and keeping commitments ensuing from Turkey’s membership of international organizations.

In conclusion the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry voices hopes that after the referendum Bulgaria and Turkey will be able to focus on the development of bilateral relations based on the principles of equality, respect for the national interests of the two countries, good neighbour relations and mutual trust.

