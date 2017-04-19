PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov: ‘It Is Essencial to Keep Good Relations With Turkey’

‘’It is very important to keep our good relations with Turkey’’, said caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov to journalist, BNR reported.

He expressed his hope that Turkey would comply with its commitments to the international organizations after the referendum held.

At the same time the premier went on to say that if Turkey adopted the death penalty it would push it away from its eventual EU membership.

On Tuesday Vice President Iliana Iotova said that the situation in Turkey would be very complicated over the forthcoming months. She pointed out that the close results of Erdogan’s referendum victory had turned the latter into a very unstable one.

Аccording to Iotova the only solution for a country like ours is the European way in our relations with Turkey, but the state should interfere with a much more active position.