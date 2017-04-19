Bulgaria Starts to Implement New System For Organic Products’s Certification

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Starts to Implement New System For Organic Products’s Certification EPA/BGNES

The implementation of the new system for digital certification, improving  the control over organic products’ import will begin as of today in Bulgaria and across the entire EU, BNR reported.

Thus latter affirms its leading position worldwide, regarding the traceability and collection of reliable data on the trade of these products, the Bulgarian office of the EC reports.

This first of its kind system for digital certification will provide even stricter implementation of food safety regulations, restricting the eventual risk of frauds.

