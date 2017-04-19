Sofia Prepares Statement on Gazprom’s Obligations

Minister of Energy Nikolay Pavlov informs that at the moment the Bulgarian state – owned companies Bulgarian Energy Holding, Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz are working hard on the preparation of detailed analyses of the proposals for commitments, submitted by Gazprom at the EC, according to BNR.

Today representatives of the ministry and the three energy companies will take part in a discussion of the topic at an international gas forum in Warsaw.

On 13 March 2017 the EC invited all interested member – states to present within 7 weeks statements on the commitments, offered by Gazprom, sent as a response to the EC concerns about the lack of competition on Central and South-East Europe’s gas markets.

The anti-monopoly court case of the EC is related with the gas markets of 8 EU member-states-Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.