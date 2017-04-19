44th Parliament to be Unveiled Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 19, 2017, Wednesday
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 44th Parliament to be Unveiled Today EPA/BGNES

The newly elected 44th parliament will have today its initial session. The National Assembly is summoned with a decree of President Rumen Radev and the eldest MP present will unveil it, following the Constitution. This will be the journalist Toma Tomov from the socialists, elected in Blagoevgrad.

A total of 5 political forces enter this parliament:

GERB – 95 MPs

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP for Bulgaria) – 80 MPs

The United Patriots – 27 MPs

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) – 26 MPs

Volya (‘’Will’’) – 12 MPs

Tags: Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Volya, United Patriots, Bulgarian Socialist Party, GERB
