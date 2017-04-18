Several Kilometers Queue at Dunav Bridge

Bulgaria: Several Kilometers Queue at Dunav Bridge EPA/BGNES

A queue of several kilometers has been formed at Dunav Bridge 2 – Vidin – Kalafat, BNR reported.

Cargo vehicles are waiting to exit Bulgaria only. All the 4 lines for trucks are working at the Vidin border checkpoint and one has been opened for cars.

The reason for the queue is the Easter ban for cargo vehicles travels across Europe over the holidays. Normal traffic is expected to be restored by the end of the day at the checkpoint.

