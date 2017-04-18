BSP Announced Their Parliamentary Group for the 44th National Assembly

During a meeting today, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) formed their parliamentary group. It will be called "BSP for Bulgaria" and its chairman will be the BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, announced BGNES.

It was elected the leadership of BSP for Bulgaria - spokeswoman will be Elena Yoncheva; Vice President on the organization and operation - Dragomir Stoynev; Deputy Chairman of connection with other parliamentary groups, trade unions, employers and civil structures will be Jelyo Boychev; Deputy Chairman of parliamentary oversight - Anton Kutev; Secretary of Finance - George Tarnovaliyski; Secretary for international activities - Kristian Vigenin; Parliamentary Secretary - Philip Popov.



The left political power will propose to Valery Jablyanov the post for Vice President of the National Assembly.

PG "BSP Bulgaria 'approved also its legislative program for the first session of the 44th National Assembly.