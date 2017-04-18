BSP Announced Their Parliamentary Group for the 44th National Assembly

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 18, 2017, Tuesday // 15:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BSP Announced Their Parliamentary Group for the 44th National Assembly EPA/BGNES

During a meeting today, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) formed their parliamentary group. It will be called "BSP for Bulgaria" and its chairman will be the BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, announced BGNES.

It was elected the leadership of  BSP for Bulgaria - spokeswoman will be Elena Yoncheva; Vice President on the organization and operation - Dragomir Stoynev; Deputy Chairman of connection with other parliamentary groups, trade unions, employers and civil structures will be Jelyo Boychev; Deputy Chairman of parliamentary oversight - Anton Kutev; Secretary of Finance -  George Tarnovaliyski; Secretary for international activities - Kristian Vigenin; Parliamentary Secretary -  Philip Popov.

The left political power will propose to Valery Jablyanov the post for Vice President of the National Assembly.

PG "BSP Bulgaria 'approved also its legislative program for the first session of the 44th National Assembly.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian Socialis Party, BSP for Bulgaria, Kornelia Ninova, 44th National Assembly
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria