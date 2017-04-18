Bulgarian Military Personnel Participates in Latvia-Held Multinational Training

A total of 32 troops and equipment of Bulgaria’s land forces are taking part in the multinational SUMMER SHIELD XIV – 2017 training held in Latvia until April 29, BNR reported.

Germany, the USA, Canada, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Luxembourg have also sent their military personnel on the Spot. The Bulgarian Participation is part of the Plan for Joint Bulgarian-American Preparation and Training in This Country and Abroad 2017, the Ministry of Defence points out.