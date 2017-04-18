Bulgarian Military Personnel Participates in Latvia-Held Multinational Training

Politics » DEFENSE | April 18, 2017, Tuesday // 15:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Military Personnel Participates in Latvia-Held Multinational Training

A total of 32 troops and equipment of Bulgaria’s land forces are taking part in the multinational SUMMER SHIELD XIV – 2017 training held in Latvia until April 29, BNR reported.

Germany, the USA, Canada, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Luxembourg have also sent their military personnel on the Spot. The Bulgarian Participation is part of the Plan for Joint Bulgarian-American Preparation and Training in This Country and Abroad 2017, the Ministry of Defence points out.  

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: land forces, military, Ministry of Defence
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria