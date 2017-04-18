Georgi Dimov: ‘The Civil War in Turkey Is Knocking at the Door’

‘’The civil war in Turkey is knocking at the door following the referendum giving more authority to the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said Georgi Dimov, former consul general of Bulgaria in Edime, commented during Radio Focus morning show Good Morning Bulgaria.

According to his words, the results of the referendum on April 16 clearly showed the separation among Turkish society, the processes in which remain unclear and unpredictable.

‘’What is more important and interesting is who will be leading the dance – whether it will be the Kurds or the secular Kemalists. Both of the main currents of today’s true Turkish opposition do not like much the political Islam, and against them they have the united front of national Islam, or Islamic nationalism. Both definitions are completely relevant’’, Dimov explained.

He also prognosticated an upcoming redrawing of borders on the southeast of Bulgaria and this seemed increasingly more inevitable considering the ambitions of the larger than Ankara players’ among which Washington, Moscow and the Arab world.