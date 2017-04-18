North Korea Warns 'Thermonuclear War May Break Out at Any Moment'
April 18, 2017
A senior North Korean official has accused the US of turning the Korean peninsula into “the world’s biggest hotspot” and creating “a dangerous situation in which a thermonuclear war may break out at any moment”, The Guardian writes.
North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador, Kim In-Ryong, described US-South Korean military exercises as the largest ever “aggressive war drill” and said his country was “ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US”.
