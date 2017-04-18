The Existence of Uranium Was Found in Parvomai

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 18, 2017, Tuesday // 14:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Existence of Uranium Was Found in Parvomai

The existence of natural uranium was found during a routine check in two of the 13 wells in Parvomai, Southern Bulgaria - part of Plovdiv Province, near the village of Karadzhalovo, according to BGNES.

The samples were taken on April 13, BNR announced and the water from the wells is stopped.

There is no danger for the population in the region.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv Province, uranium, chemicals, Parvomai
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria