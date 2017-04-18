The Existence of Uranium Was Found in Parvomai
The existence of natural uranium was found during a routine check in two of the 13 wells in Parvomai, Southern Bulgaria - part of Plovdiv Province, near the village of Karadzhalovo, according to BGNES.
The samples were taken on April 13, BNR announced and the water from the wells is stopped.
There is no danger for the population in the region.
