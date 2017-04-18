GERB Holds First Meeting Before the First Working Day of the 44th National Assembly

Bulgaria: GERB Holds First Meeting Before the First Working Day of the 44th National Assembly

The parliamentary group of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) will hold a meeting today, April 18, before the first working day of the 44th Bulgarian National Assembly, Focus News Agency reported.

The negotiations with coalition of the United PatriotsNFSB, ATAKA and VMRO, are also expected to continue.

By the present moment, agreements have been reached on parts of the future policies. One of them was for the minimum pension to be increased to BGN 200. It is also expected for discussion to start on ministers for the future cabinet, which would likely be formed at the beginning of May.

Tags: National Assembly, GERB, NFSB, Ataka, United Patriots
