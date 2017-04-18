Household Incomes Grows Faster Than Expenses

Bulgaria: Household Incomes Grows Faster Than Expenses

In fugures from the National Statistical Institute, last year the average incomes of households in Bulgaria grew more than two times faster than their expenses, quoted by BNR.

The total income per household member rise 4.3% on the previous year reaching EUR 2639. In he meantime, househlds spent EUR 2428 per capita marking a 1.9% of growth.

