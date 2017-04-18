Household Incomes Grows Faster Than Expenses
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In fugures from the National Statistical Institute, last year the average incomes of households in Bulgaria grew more than two times faster than their expenses, quoted by BNR.
The total income per household member rise 4.3% on the previous year reaching EUR 2639. In he meantime, househlds spent EUR 2428 per capita marking a 1.9% of growth.
- » Unemployment Rate Down by 1.9% Over One Year
- » NSI: Average Social Security Income for Bulgaria in February 2017 is BGN 791.26
- » NSI: Negative Inflation of Minus 0.5% Registered in March, 2017
- » Serious Growth of Bulgaria’s Foreign Turnover
- » 2016's Lowest Hourly Payment Rates Within EU Are In Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria’s GDP in Fourth Quarter of 2016 Stands at BGN 25.8B
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)