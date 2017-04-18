Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria Should Stick to European Policies in Relation with Turkey

In an interview for Nova TV Bulgarian and quoted by BNR the Vice President Iliana Iotova said that Bulgaria was a guarantor of the security on the European Union outer border and should stick to European policies in its relations with Turkey.

In connection with the results in the referendum in Turkey Iotova commented that ,,beyond doubt it is dangerous when so much power – executive, legislative and above all judiciary – is concentrated in the hands of a single leader’’.

According to her, with his plans to restore capital punishment Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has actually given up negotiations with the EU in an elegant way.

‘’In the meantime, we should have in mind that Turkey is member of NATO and is the world’s 15th biggest economy’’, Iotova added.