Sofia Airport Reports Strong Growth of Passengers
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The passengers who have passed via Sofia Airport in March 2017 exceeded 500,000, marking a 52% growth on 2016, the airport announced, quoted by BNR.
Travelers using regular international lines grew 53% and those using domestic lines were 60% up.
The summer schedule of Sofia Airport offers convenient flights with 25 airlines to 68 destinations in Europe and the Middle East. For 20 of the lines passengers are free to choose from more than one carrier.
- » 170,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Bulgaria During Easter Holiday
- » The Post Office: Bulgaria - The Cheapest Beach Holiday Destination
- » Sunny Beach is Best Value Destination For British Tourists
- » Minister Stela Baltova: 40% Growth of Romanian Tourists During Easter holidays
- » Most Powerful Steam Locomotive in Europe Starts From Sofia to Kyustendil
- » Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Expected to Pick up 22% for Easter Holidays
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)