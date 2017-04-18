Sofia Airport Reports Strong Growth of Passengers

The passengers who have passed via Sofia Airport in March 2017 exceeded 500,000, marking a 52% growth on 2016, the airport announced, quoted by BNR.

Travelers using regular international lines grew 53% and those using domestic lines were 60% up.

The summer schedule of Sofia Airport offers convenient flights with 25 airlines to 68 destinations in Europe and the Middle East. For 20 of the lines passengers are free to choose from more than one carrier.