Blvd.'Brussels' to be Closed Until October Due to Renovation

Traffic jam is expected today in Sofia due to the renovation of boulevard Brussels which will continue until October 18, Nova TV reported.
The reason is the construction of a road link between the boulevard to Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport which is expected to improve the traffic substantially.
Sofia Municipality advise citizens to use the subway or the old road to the airport.
