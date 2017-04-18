Blvd.'Brussels' to be Closed Until October Due to Renovation

Society | April 18, 2017, Tuesday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Blvd.'Brussels' to be Closed Until October Due to Renovation File photo: EPA/BGNES

Traffic jam is expected today in Sofia due to the renovation of boulevard Brussels which will continue until October 18, Nova TV reported.

The reason is the construction of a road link between the boulevard to Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport which is expected to improve the traffic substantially.

Sofia Municipality advise citizens to use the subway or the old road to the airport.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia Airport, terminal 2
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria