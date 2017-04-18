White Rabbit, Red Rabbit - Act of Spontaneous Action

The play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit you're about to see is sealed inside an envelope. The actor about to perform has never seen it. In fact, there is a new actor every performance, and they’ve only been told what is absolutely necessary: Do not Google this play. Prepare to impersonate a Scribble. Once you start, you must finish... no matter what.

The story begins from Iran. Soleimanpour is not allowed to leave his native Iran, as he is a conscientious objector who has refused to take part in military service, which is mandatory for all Iranian men. Unable to travel, Soleimanpour has turned his isolation to his own advantage with a play that is written in English but which requires no director, no set and a different actor for each performance.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit is an absurdist adventure which sits on the boundary of comedy and drama. "It began with a nightmare seven years ago that I killed myself on stage in front of an audience that included my parents," said Soleimanpour, who grew up in Shiraz and now lives in Tehran. An early version was performed last spring in New York; its debut in Britain was last year, during the Edinburgh fringe. It is being staged at the Gate as a co-production with Lift – the London International Festival of Theatre.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit has been called a play. But it’s a lively, global sensation that no-one is allowed to talk about. Nassim Soleimanpour’s words have escaped censorship and are awaiting your audience. Slyly humorous and audaciously pointed, this ‘theater entertainment meets social experiment’ is unlike anything, and will make you question everything. Have fun!

The show will be performed twice this month on 13 and 18 April with two different actors - Leonid Yovchev and Hristo Petkov at the New Theater NDK and Sfumato Theater Laboratory.

In June another 10 performances are planned in which actors will always be different.



Tickets price: BGN 10.