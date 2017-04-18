Easter Holidays Ends With Heavy Traffic Across Bulgaria

April 18, 2017
Tens of thousands of Bulgarians were trying to return home in their vehicles after the 4-day Easter weekend on Monday evening. Many of them got stuck, especially on the motorways “Trakia” and “Hemus”, which was a foregone conclusion, since it happens every single year, around Easter, Sofia Globe Writes.

Tragedy struck earlier on Monday, when a man intended to help a couple whose car had overturned, on Hemus Motorway. He was struck by another car and killed on the spot. The victim was an employee of a Bulgarian roadside assistance organisation.

Another pedestrian was hit on Trakia Motorway in the vicinity of Ihtiman, BNT reported. The fate of this person is not known.

An accident in front of the “Trajn” tunnel, on the same road, led to yet another traffic jam. The rainy weather did not improve the traffic either.

Starting today, new construction projects in Sofia will lead to more traffic jams inside the city, especially on the way to Sofia Airport.

