170,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Bulgaria During Easter Holiday

Thanks to low-cost airlines, which offered reasonable prices for airline tickets, about 170,000 foreigners chose to visit Sofia and Bulgaria during the holidays. This is what Svidna Dineva of the Board of the Association of Bulgarian Tour Operators told the Bulgarian National Radio.

During Easter there were many foreign tourists from Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland visiting Sofia. Many Bulgarians chose to visit neighbouring Orthodox countries like Greece, Serbia and Macedoniq.