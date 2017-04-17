Traffic Police Boots Speed Limit Enforcement
Speed limit enforcement will be strengthened on Bulgarian roads, announced BNR.
The measures are in the framework of an operation within the European Traffic Police Network – TISPOL and will continue until April 23.
In many European countries, including Bulgaria, a large percent of serious road accidents are caused by speeding.
It has been reported that in 2016 this was the main cause of road accidents. In addition to speeding, roadside policemen will be also checking for required insurance.
