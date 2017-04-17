Turkish opposition to Contest Referendum Results

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed victory in a referendum that could give him sleeping powers, the opposition in Turkey said they are to call for a recount of over 35% of the votes over doubts of violations that took place, BNR reported.

The opposition have been protesting against a decision by the High Electoral Board to accept ballots without an official stamp on them.

After the end of yesterday’s referendum state-run media reported 51% of voters supported the constitutional changes offered by Erdogan, while 49% voted of the ‘’No’’ campaign.