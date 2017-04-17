Turkish opposition to Contest Referendum Results

World | April 17, 2017, Monday // 12:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish opposition to Contest Referendum Results

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed victory in a referendum that could give him sleeping powers, the opposition in Turkey said they are to call for a recount of over 35% of the votes over doubts of violations that took place, BNR reported.

The opposition have been protesting against a decision by the High Electoral Board to accept ballots without an official stamp on them.

After the end of yesterday’s referendum state-run media reported 51% of voters supported the constitutional changes offered by Erdogan, while 49% voted of the ‘’No’’ campaign.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote, Referendum, turkey, Erdogan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria