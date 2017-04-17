Turkish opposition to Contest Referendum Results
After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed victory in a referendum that could give him sleeping powers, the opposition in Turkey said they are to call for a recount of over 35% of the votes over doubts of violations that took place, BNR reported.
The opposition have been protesting against a decision by the High Electoral Board to accept ballots without an official stamp on them.
After the end of yesterday’s referendum state-run media reported 51% of voters supported the constitutional changes offered by Erdogan, while 49% voted of the ‘’No’’ campaign.
- » US, South Korea Agree Early Deployment of Thermal High Altitude Area Defence
- » Turkey Approves Presidential System in Tight Referendum
- » Turkey Referendum: First Results Show Erdogan Camp Set to Win
- » Two Killed in Gunfire in School During Referendum Voting in Turkey’s Diyarbakır
- » Erdogan Says Referendum Is Vote for Turkey's Future
- » Polls Open in Tightly Contested Turkey Referendum on Erdogan Powers