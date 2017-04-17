Bright Week Follows Resurrection of Christ

Society | April 17, 2017, Monday // 11:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bright Week Follows Resurrection of Christ EPA/BGNES

The second day of the Resurrection of Christ marks the beginning of the Bright Week or Renewal Week in Orthodox Christianity. The week is called bright because the Resurrection of Christ brings enlightenment to all people, BNR writes.

The Bright Week continues until Thomas Sunday. During the week Christians recall how Jesus appeared before his disciples after Resurrection.

In Bulgaria there a number of folk traditions associated with the Bright Week. On Bright Monday, for example, people used to dye eggs once again for the souls of dead.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bright week, resurrection of Christ
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria