Bright Week Follows Resurrection of Christ

The second day of the Resurrection of Christ marks the beginning of the Bright Week or Renewal Week in Orthodox Christianity. The week is called bright because the Resurrection of Christ brings enlightenment to all people, BNR writes.

The Bright Week continues until Thomas Sunday. During the week Christians recall how Jesus appeared before his disciples after Resurrection.

In Bulgaria there a number of folk traditions associated with the Bright Week. On Bright Monday, for example, people used to dye eggs once again for the souls of dead.