US, South Korea Agree Early Deployment of Thermal High Altitude Area Defence

World | April 17, 2017, Monday // 10:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US, South Korea Agree Early Deployment of Thermal High Altitude Area Defence

The United States and South Korea agreed on the early deployment of a controversial US missile defence system in the region, the South's acting president said Monday after talks with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence, AFP reported.

"We have agreed to further strengthen the readiness posture of ROK-US alliance that matches the threats posed by North Korea through a swift deployment of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense)," said Hwang Kyo-Ahn at a joint conference with Pence.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: missle, US, South Korea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria