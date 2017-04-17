US, South Korea Agree Early Deployment of Thermal High Altitude Area Defence
April 17, 2017
The United States and South Korea agreed on the early deployment of a controversial US missile defence system in the region, the South's acting president said Monday after talks with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence, AFP reported.
"We have agreed to further strengthen the readiness posture of ROK-US alliance that matches the threats posed by North Korea through a swift deployment of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense)," said Hwang Kyo-Ahn at a joint conference with Pence.
