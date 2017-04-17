The Post Office: Bulgaria - The Cheapest Beach Holiday Destination

The Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Sunny Beach has come in as the cheapest option in a recent survey by the Post Office, quoted by the Independent.

A basket of 10 typical tourist staples, including food and drink, sun cream and insect repellent, was found to be cheaper at Sunny Beach than at 19 other popular beach destinations in Europe.

However, scrimping sun-seekers should be aware of significant crime problems at Sunny Beach. The Foreign Office has had to issue warnings in the past about pick-pocketing, prostitution and threatening behaviour by taxi drivers.

Slightly pricier, but potentially safer options on the Post Office list include the Algarve, the Costa del Sol, and Paphos in Cyprus.

A basket of typical holiday bits and pieces retails at £58 on the Algarve, dearer than the £37 charged on Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach, but the former's low crime rates might make for a more relaxing trip.

The Costa del Sol comes in at £61 for a typical basket, whereas the Greek island resort of Paphos hits £74.

Resorts in Croatia and Greece are likely to be a cheaper than similar options in France and Italy, the Post Office said.