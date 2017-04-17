Three Days Grace To Come in Bulgaria for Hills of Rock

Society » CULTURE | April 17, 2017, Monday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Three Days Grace To Come in Bulgaria for Hills of Rock photo: ViewSofia

Fans of Three Days Grace will finally be able to see the group in Bulgaria. Canadian rock band will close the festival HILLS OF ROCK 2017, part of  Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture 2019. The band will perform on the main stage on the last day of the festival right after GUANO APES.

Three Days Grace was established in 1997 in Ontario by Adam Gontier, Neil Sanderson and Brad Walst. Six years later they were joined by Barry Stock. In this lineup the band recorded four albums, the first three of which went platinum, and several of them singles topped the Billboard charts.

In 2013 Adam Gontier retired from the band and his place took the frontman of My Darkest Days, Matt Walst.

THREE DAYS GRACE will get on the main stage at HILLS OF ROCK on July 1.

From 18.04 the price for both days of the festival will become BGN 90. Until then the last tickets on price BGN 80 will find in OMV, The Mall, ticket center NDK ticket office in front of Plovdiv municipality, shops "Na Tamno" as well as online on Eventim.bg and TicketPro.bg

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Three Days of Grace, Plovdiv, Hills of Rock, concert
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria