Code Orange For Heavy Rains in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 17, 2017, Monday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Code Orange For Heavy Rains in Bulgaria

Code Orange has been declared on the territory in Bulgaria over the weather forecast for heavy rains on Monday, April 17, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Science announced.

The warning code is valid for the district of Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Sliven, Yambol, Burgas, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna, Razgrad, Silistra and Dobrich.

For the remaining eight districts in force is yellow code. In the districts of Vidin, Montana, Sofia, Sofia region, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pernik and Pazardjik expect rainfall to 30-35 l / square meters.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code orange, rainy, weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria