Turkey Referendum: First Results Show Erdogan Camp Set to Win
Voting has ended and the count begun in Turkey's landmark referendum to decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan should be granted sweeping new powers, BBC reported.
Mr Erdoğan's supporters say replacing the parliamentary system with an executive presidency would modernise the country but opponents fear it could lead to greater authoritarianism.
A "Yes" vote could also see Erdoğan remain in office until 2029.
Early reports suggest that turnout was very high.
Three people were shot dead near a polling station in the south-eastern province of Diyarbakir, reportedly during a dispute over how they were voting.
