Turnovo Constitution: 138th Anniversary

Today marks 138 years since the adoption of the Tarnovo Constitution. On April 16 1879 the Constituent Assembly in the city Veliko Tarnovo, Central Northern Bulgaria, adopted the first basic law of the Principality of Bulgaria formed after the country’s liberation from Turkish rule in 1878, quoted by BNR.

The principle of separation of powers was laid out in the Constitution – the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary.

It defined the structure and competences of the state bodies – the monarchic institute, parliament, government, as well as the basic right and obligations of the Bulgarian citizens.

Following a few amendments, the Tarnovo Constitution, a very progressive basic law for its time, remained in place until 1947.