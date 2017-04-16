Erdogan Says Referendum Is Vote for Turkey's Future
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 16, 2017, Sunday // 12:49| Views: | Comments: 0
File photo: EPA/BGNES
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said the tightly-contested referendum on expanding the powers of the head of state was a vote for the future of Turkey, AFP reported.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said the tightly-contested referendum on expanding the powers of the head of state was a vote for the future of Turkey, AFP reported.
"We carried out some referendums in the past but this referendum is a choice of change and transformation for a new administrative system in the Turkish Republic," he told reporters after casting his vote in an Istanbul school.
"God willing, this evening our people will walk to the future by making the expected choice'', added Erdoğan
- » Two Killed in Gunfire in School During Referendum Voting in Turkey’s Diyarbakır
- » Polls Open in Tightly Contested Turkey Referendum on Erdogan Powers
- » Turkey Issues Referendum Broadcast Ban
- » Turkish Referendum Polls Show 'Yes' Vote Above 51%
- » Serbia Elects Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as President
- » Voting for Serbia's Presidential Elections Begins
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)