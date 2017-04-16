Erdogan Says Referendum Is Vote for Turkey's Future

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said the tightly-contested referendum on expanding the powers of the head of state was a vote for the future of Turkey, AFP reported.



"We carried out some referendums in the past but this referendum is a choice of change and transformation for a new administrative system in the Turkish Republic," he told reporters after casting his vote in an Istanbul school.



"God willing, this evening our people will walk to the future by making the expected choice'', added Erdoğan