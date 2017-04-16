Erdogan Says Referendum Is Vote for Turkey's Future

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 16, 2017, Sunday // 12:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Erdogan Says Referendum Is Vote for Turkey's Future File photo: EPA/BGNES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said the tightly-contested referendum on expanding the powers of the head of state was a vote for the future of Turkey, AFP reported.

"We carried out some referendums in the past but this referendum is a choice of change and transformation for a new administrative system in the Turkish Republic," he told reporters after casting his vote in an Istanbul school.

"God willing, this evening our people will walk to the future by making the expected choice'', added Erdoğan

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Recep Erdogan, turkey, Referendum
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria