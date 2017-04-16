Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte: 'The Ressurection of Christ Disperses Darkness'

‘’The Ressurection of Christ disperses darkness’’, Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte said at midnight at St.Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia. He served the holy paschal service followed by the Holy Loturgy for the Resurrection of Christ.

A flame from the Holy Fire was brought to the church after it had arrived from Jerusalem. Thousands joined the service. At midnight, the resurrection was announced with the festive chime of church bells.

‘’Let the light of the Resurrection of Christ generously light up our hearts and souls! Let it reach even where darkness and despair, fear and mistrust, hatred and hopelessness still reign. Let the grace and peace of our risen Lord Jesus Christ and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with all of us! Christ is risen!’’, Patriarch Neophyte said.

A service for the Second Resurrection is held today in all orthodox churches of the country. Patriarch Neophyte is leading the service at St. Nedelya metropolitan cathedral in Sofia.

To mark Easter Bulgarian President Rumen Radev greeted the nation via Facebook.

‘’Christ is risen! Let there be light in our souls, coziness in our homes and more humility in our hearts’’, the head of state wrote on the social network.

The leader of GERB Boyko Borisov also greeted Bulgarian people.

‘’Let God’s grace bring more love to our homes and strengthen peace and understanding in our common life. Let prosperity accompany you and your loved ones, and our country be protected from conflicts and tribulations that we see happening not far from us. Be healthy and happy’’, the leader of GERB wrote.