Three People Are in Critical Condition and 18 Were Injured in Accidents In the Past Day In Bulgaria
April 16, 2017, Sunday
EPA/BGNES
18 people are injured in traffic accidents in the past day. This was reported from the press office of the Ministry of Interior.
In the country there were 16 accidents in which there is one dead and three in critical condition. On the territory of the capital there were 35 minor road accidents.
