Three People Are in Critical Condition and 18 Were Injured in Accidents In the Past Day In Bulgaria

Society | April 16, 2017, Sunday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Three People Are in Critical Condition and 18 Were Injured in Accidents In the Past Day In Bulgaria EPA/BGNES

18 people are injured in traffic accidents in the past day. This was reported from the press office of the Ministry of Interior.

In the country there were 16 accidents in which there is one dead and three in critical condition. On the territory of the capital there were 35 minor road accidents.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Interior, Car accidents
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria