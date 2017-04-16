Polls Open in Tightly Contested Turkey Referendum on Erdogan Powers
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 16, 2017, Sunday
EPA/BGNES
The first polling stations opened Sunday in Turkey's tightly-contested referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seen as a crossroads in the modern history of the country, APF reported.
Polling stations opened in Diyarbakir and other cities of eastern Turkey at 0400 GMT, an AFP correspondent said, with voting in Istanbul, Ankara and other cities nationwide due to begin an hour later at 0500 GMT.
