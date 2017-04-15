New Fence Along Bulgaria-Turkey Border In Haskovo to be Longer Than Initially Planned
The new border fence along the Bulgaria-Turkey border in Haskovo district will be 1,000-1,800 meters longer than initially planned, Haskovo District Governor Minko Angelov announced, according to BNR.
Mr Angelov specified that the local authorities are yet to ask for additional financing. Last month, Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Interior Plamen Uzunov assured that construction of the new border fence at the Bulgaria-Turkey border had been carried out without delay.
Minister Uzunov said that Bulgaria had yet to construct a 12 km-long section of the fence in Haskovo district by May 13 this year.
