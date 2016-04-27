Haskovo to Initiate Petition Against Pollution of Local Drinking Water With Uranium

Bulgaria: Haskovo to Initiate Petition Against Pollution of Local Drinking Water With Uranium

Citizens of Bulgaria’s town Haskovo in Southeast Bulgaria have initiated a petition against the pollution of the local drinking water with uranium, BNR reported.

The petition will be sent to Bugaria’s Ombudsman Maya Manolova. It became clear that the water in Haskovo was polluted with uranium one year ago. All institutions in Haskovo – the Regional Health Inspectorate, the local water and wastewater company, Haskovo Municipality and the district administration were informed about the high concentration of uranium in the water on April 27,2016.

However, no institution has undertaken measures aimed at solving that problem. The citizens of Haskovo should go under a full health screening, the participants at the petition said.  

