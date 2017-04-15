Vera Jourova: EC Has Not Promised to Lift Monitoring on Bulgaria in 2019

‘’The European Commission has not promised to lift monitoring on Bulgaria in 2019, especially if that country does not show irreversible results in the fight against corruption’’, EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova told the Bulgarian National Radio.

‘’I do not think that EC President Jean Claude Juncker has promised that the EU would definitely lift the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification on Bulgaria. We have been always saying that we were expecting significant results and irreversible reforms’’ added Jourova.

Mrs Jourova also called on the Bulgarian politicians to show more bravery this year and fulfil the necessary reforms.

‘’Those reforms do not require professionalism only. They require strong political will and bravery, because in Bulgaria we are not only talking about fight against large corruption, but also against organized crime’’, Vera Jourova contends.

The next report of the EU under the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification is due in December this year.