Intense Traffic at Some Border Checkpoints Between Bulgaria and Turkey
photo: EPA/BGNES
Traffic at some border checkpoints between Bulgaria and Turkey is intense on Holy Saturday, BNR reported.
TIR trucks formed four kilometer- long line at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. Cargo vehicles formed one kilometer- long queue at Lesovo border crossing.
Traffic at Bulgaria-Macedonia, Bulgaria-Serbia, Bulgaria-Greece and Bulgaria-Romania checkpoints is normal.
