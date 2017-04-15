Intense Traffic at Some Border Checkpoints Between Bulgaria and Turkey

Bulgaria: Intense Traffic at Some Border Checkpoints Between Bulgaria and Turkey

Traffic at some border checkpoints between Bulgaria and Turkey is intense on Holy Saturday, BNR reported.

TIR trucks formed four kilometer- long line at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. Cargo vehicles formed one kilometer- long  queue at Lesovo border crossing.

Traffic at Bulgaria-Macedonia, Bulgaria-Serbia, Bulgaria-Greece and Bulgaria-Romania checkpoints is normal.

Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria-Turkey border, border checkpoints
